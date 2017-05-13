Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting – Monday, May 15, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the May 8, 2017, Regular Meeting are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item

must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being

recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any

organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the

media, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the

period of May 1, 2017, and ending May 15, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,

will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /

Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the

County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested

by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. GOLDEN BELT VETERANS MEMORIAL: Stone III, Donation – World War II Veterans:

-The VFW, Post 3111, Auxiliary will donate monies to be used to honor veterans

from Barton County. Ten World War II soldiers that have been identified as

being KIA (killed in action), MIA (missing in action), DOW (died of wounds) or

DNB (died – not in battle) were selected. Richard Charles, Chaplain, will present

the County with the funds that will be used to purchase these engravings.

C. RSVP / VIA OF CENTRAL KANSAS: Support of Funding for the Corporation for

National and Community Service Programs:

-The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) programs

engage more than 344,000 Americans in results-drive service at more than

50,000 locations across the country each year. Local programs under the CNCS

umbrella include Meals On Wheels, Medical Transportation, SHICK (Medicare

Counseling) and AARP Tax Aid program. Linn Hogg, RSVP / Volunteers in Action

Director, will ask that the Commission consider signing an electronic letter of

support for continued funding.

D. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Replacement of the County’s Firewall:

-With the ever-changing world of computer hackers, ransomware attacks,

malware threats and virus attacks, it is suggested that the County update its

firewall with a security suite from Nex-Tech. John Debes, Information Technology

Director, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

MAY 15, 2017

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

9:45 a.m. – International Association Meeting for Appraisers – Barb Esfeld, County

Appraiser

10:00 a.m. – Memorial Parks Fence Painting – Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge

Director

10:15 a.m. – Fiscal Year 2018 Budget, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability

Services grant and vehicle purchase – Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services

10:30 a.m. – Amend the Zoning Regulations – Judy Goreham, Environmental

Manager

10:45 a.m. – Departmental Organization – Phil Hathcock, Solid Waste Director

11:00 a.m. – TransLoad Discussions – Barry McManaman, County Engineer, and

TransLoad officials

1:00 p.m. – County Operations – Ms. Zimmerman; Matt Patzner, Human

Resources / Finance Director; and Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager

1:45 p.m. – Financial Update – Mr. Patzner

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is

scheduled for May 18, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, May 22, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.