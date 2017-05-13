Kansas man sentenced for using toddler to make child porn

KANSAS CITY – announced that a Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for producing child pornography of a 2-year-old victim, according to Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Conner Michael Webb, 28, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 14, 2016, Webb pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

The investigation began when the subject of a federal investigation and prosecution for child pornography in the District of Kansas was arrested in November 2015. Federal agents searched his computer and cell phone and found numerous chat conversations with Webb, who used the profile name of Kinky PedoBoy. During one of those conversations, the Kansas subject (who is not identified in court documents) sent Webb several images and videos of child pornography. Webb sent a pornographic video of the 2-year-old victim, taken with his cell phone, to the Kansas subject.

On Oct. 15, 2015, Webb asked the Kansas subject to send him something to “get me in the mood” before he picked up the 2-year-old victim, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe.” The Kansas subject sent Webb several images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone. On the afternoon of the same day, Webb sent a pornographic video he had just taken of Jane Doe to the Kansas subject’s cell phone.

A federal search warrant was executed at Webb’s residence on Dec. 2, 2015. Officers seized Webb’s computers, phones and computer media. Webb, who was at home during the search, was arrested.

Webb admitted that he been communicating with the Kansas subject for approximately six years.