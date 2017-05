The Barton Community College baseball team had its season come to an end Saturday as a Cougar rally fell short 7-5 to Fort Scott Community College this morning at Wichita’s Lawrence Dumont Stadium in an elimination game of the eight-team Central District Region VI Tournament.

The loss concludes Barton’s season at 42-18 while Fort Scott improves to 38-23 advancing to Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. game against the loser of Hutchinson-Johnson County.