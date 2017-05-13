2 Kansas men admit to federal drug charges

by DEANGELA MCDOUGALD

GEARY COUNTY – Two Kansas men admitted in Geary Count court on Friday to felony drug charges.

Joshua D. Grilliot, 24, and Nicholas E. Bird, 28, both of Geary County plead no contest to one count each of the manufacture of methamphetamine – a felony offense.

In February, the two were arrested in connected with an alleged meth lab at 1303 Spring Hill Road in Junction City.

After a month-long investigation, the Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group assisted by the Riley County Hazardous Materials Response team executed a search warrant in into the alleged

manufacture of methamphetamine at the residence.

Sentencing for both defendants is set for July.