SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating

On April 7, a man entered the Walgreens, 1001 SW Gage Avenue in Topeka and attempted to fraudulently obtain a prescription, according to a media release.

Security camera images indicate the suspect was wearing a green t-shirt, was a large diamond and the word HUS7LE, a chain around his neck, and a tan ball cap

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Topeka Police.