MAY 12, 2017

FOR SALE: 3 AIR CONDITIONERS 1 220, 2 110. 791-7510

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-5026

FOR SALE: YAMAHA BLASTER 4 WHEELER 200 CC. 785-650-1067

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE WALL PHONE 615-0249 785-252-7161

FOR SALE: 1987 GMC 4X4, 1967 FORD MUSTANG, 125 4 WHEELER. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: AUDITORIUM SEATS. 282-4014

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-4311

FOR SALE: 1988 FORD F250 3/4 CAB & CHASSIS, 300 GALLON PULL SPRAYER. 923-5356

FOR SALE: STIHL GAS HEDGE TRIMMER. 491-1570

WANTED: CANNA BULBS, REAR GRASS CATCHER FOR A CRAFTSMAN MOWER. 792-5255

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT DEEP FREEZE, PORTABLE REFRIGERATOR, 1997 FORD RANGER. 792-2916

FOR SALE: SWAMP COOLER MOUNTED ON A PALLET W/WHEELS 793-9655

FOR SALE: 2010 CAN-AM 4 WHEELER 4WD 650, QUEEN ANNE RECLINER (BLUES), ALUMINUM VALVE COVERS. 793-0979

FOR SALE: 2007 FORD F150 PU. 617-5312

FOR SALE: PALLET FORKS, SMALL CUTTING TORCH COMPLETE. 727-7036

FOR SALE: TEAR DROP CAMPER W/EXTRAS. 785-445-8614

FOR SALE: 2 SWIVEL/ROCKERS, COFFEE TABLE, END TABLE. 639-2492

FOR SALE: AIRCO ARC 250 AMP WELDER, PARTS FOR COMBINES. WANTED: ROLLING BASKETS. 653-4913

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE DRUM TABLE, FLOOR LAMP/TABLE, 2 WOOD & GLASS CURIO CABINETS. 617-5136

WANTED: GAS OR PELLET GRILL. 786-1997

WANTED: RIDING MOWER & SWING SET W/SLIDE. 566-7297

FOR SALE: 1987 GALAXY BOAT W/VOLVO ENGINE W/SKIS, LIFE JACKET & MORE, 1982 HONDA INTERSTATE MOTORCYCLE. 672-5662

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVROLET PU’S, 350 CHEVY ENGINE 4 BOLT, 20.8/38 TRACTOR TIRE. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 1987 300D MERCEDES BENZ W/UPDATES. 786-4951

WANTED: PARTS FOR A 2000 CHEVY PU. 282-3361

FOR SALE: STORAGE SHED 6X8 (NEW CONSTRUCTION), 1994 BOUNDER MOTOR HOME 31′ W/NEW UPDATES. 923-5493

GOLDEN BELT HUMANE SOCIETY/ADOPT A PET WILL HAVE A BAKE SALE TOMORROW STARTING AT 9AM UNTIL 2PM OR UNTIL SOLD OUT AT WALMART. THEY WILL BE SELLING CAKES, CUPCAKES, BREADS, CINNAMON ROLLS, PIES, HOMEMADE NOODLES, SALSA & SO MUCH MORE. BE NICE TO YOUR MOM AND SUPPORT THE GOLDEN BELT HUMANE SOCIETY AND ADOPT A PET PROGRAM.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEK-END AND HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL.