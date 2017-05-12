Cop Shop (5/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/11)

Fire

At 4:10 a.m. tank batteries were on fire due to lightning at NE 130 Avenue & NE 140 Road.

Injury Accident

At 11:46 a.m. an accident was reported NE K-156 Highway & NE 30 Road.

At 4:01 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 130 Avenue in Claflin.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:45 p.m. Ross Tuey was arrested on multiple warrants at 18th Street & Monroe Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:51 p.m. KHP handled a call of an accident at NW 40 Avenue & NW 100 Road.

5/12

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 340 NE K-156 Highway in Ellinwood.

At 4:26 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 133 in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/11)

Theft

At 7:44 a.m. a theft was reported at 1723 Heizer Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:18 a.m. Oasis Car Wash, 2312 10th Street, reported someone damaging a lock on the door.

Injury Accident

At 12:04 p.m. an accident was reported at 201 Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:46 p.m. an officer arrested Marcus Miller on a warrant.

Criminal Damage

At 2:14 p.m. damage to the building at 1725 Kansas Avenue was reported.

Burglary / In Progress

At 2:44 p.m. a subject with bolt cutters was reported at 3118 Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:57 p.m. an accident was reported at Baker Avenue and Broadway.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:51 p.m. a burglary was reported at 321 Locust Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:12 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2408 Cheyenne Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:33 p.m. an accident was reported at 1912 Broadway Avenue.

Fire

At 7:56 p.m. a subject burning trash was reported at 220 Heizer Street. Travis Watkins was served an NTA for unlawful burning of trash.

Theft

At 8:05 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a theft.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:11 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:18 p.m. Lazar, the K9, was used on a traffic stop at 835 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:34 p.m. an officer arrested Trenton Owen on an Ellis County warrant at 807 10th Street.

5/12

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:08 a.m. an accident was reported in the 900 block of Frey Street.