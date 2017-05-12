Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/11)

BOOKED: Tamatha Beal of Liberal on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Sean Flagg of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Justin Castaneira of Rush County on RSHO case for failure to register as offender, battery, knowingly cause rude physical contact, theft less than $1,000.00, bond is set in lieu of $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Alejandro Sandez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Lorna Clarke of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Susan Zuniga of Hoisington on a Great Bend Municipal case for criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, and obstruction, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ralph Roscoe Tuey Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District warrants for failure to appear. Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear. All three cases are with no bond.

BOOKED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of controlled substance and ITOL, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Pawnee Rock for GBPD case for possession of marijuana and minor in possession of tobacco.

RELEASED: Vanessa Thiel for transport to Saline County after accepting plea on BTDC and receiving a $10,000.00 OR bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Marcus Miller of Great Bend on a Johnson County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Thomas Coe of Great Bend on a Barton County warrant for failure to appear after posting a $328.00 cash bond posted by defendant.

RELEASED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation released to Bob Johnson.