Barton Community College to honor graduates in 47th commencement

Barton Community College’s 47th commencement is set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, in the Barton Gymnasium.

After brief comments from administrators, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Mike Johnson and Dean of Academics Brian Howe will confer the degrees. English Instructor Stephanie Goerl will present the graduates and College Trustees will award the diplomas.

Two Outstanding Graduates will be recognized and given a chance to address their peers. Barton’s Distinguished Instructor Awards will also be presented.

The Distinguished Service Award will be awarded by the Barton Community College Foundation. This honor is given to an individual or individuals who have shown genuine regard for the college through volunteer service and/or acts of philanthropy.

Video of the ceremony will be live streamed via Barton’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bartoncommunitycollege and photos will be available on Flickr at bartonccc.edu/gradpics.