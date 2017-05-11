USD 428 saving money on reduced paper use

The Great Bend school district is far from a paperless organization, but the district is cutting back on their paper consumption each year.

Beginning next year, each student in grades 4th through 12th will have their own Chromebook, or laptop. The increase in technology is reducing the paper costs that USD 428 uses.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says the school district has gone from using 1,000 cartons of paper in the 2015-2016 school year, to 880 cartons this year, and down to 780 cartons for the upcoming school year.

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the low bid from Office Products Inc. (OPI) in Great Bend for $18,748 to supply the district with paper in the 2017-2018 school year. The paper bid for 880 cartons of paper for the 2016-2017 school year was $20,084.80 from Xpedx.