USD 428 considering “Walking School Bus” expansion again

The “Walking School Bus” was created to promote a healthier lifestyle for children going to and from school. Volunteers map out routes to pick up grade school students along their way until they reach school or return the children home.

USD 428 in Great Bend completed their third year of the walking school bus at Riley Elementary and Park Elementary schools.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says he will talk with the other three public elementary schools in Great Bend to determine if the plan should return to Lincoln, Eisenhower, and Jefferson.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/thexton-that.mp3

The school district reduced the walking school bus to Riley and Park, their two most active participating schools, after initial grants stopped covering the program.

Thexton says 40 students at Park participated in the event with 10 volunteers this past semester, while Riley had 67 students with nine volunteers.

Parents, students from Great Bend High School and Barton Community College have helped volunteer in the past, but more volunteers are needed to run the program at all five grade schools.