St. Rose physical therapy expands with more space, new equipment

The St. Rose Health Center Physical Therapy Department is not quite a year old and it recently expanded again. It began with one physical therapist last June and another joined the St. Rose family several months later. Now, the department has added 1,000 square feet and new equipment to better accommodate patients, St. Rose Executive Director Zena Jacobs said.

“The number of patients continues to grow and we want to offer more physical therapy equipment, as well as more space for the sake of patient comfort,” Jacobs said. “The extra square footage allows us to care for more people and their treatment needs.”

Melanie Schroeter and Holly Milligan, who earned their doctorates in physical therapy, see patients on the west end of St. Rose’s second floor. A doctor’s referral is not necessary.

“Melanie and Holly go above and beyond to advocate for their patients with compassion and professionalism,” Jacobs said. “The collaboration with Hays Medical Center affords us the added benefit of utilizing trained professional staff from its outpatient rehab department when needed.

“This teamwork offers central Kansas residents a stellar patient experience with each visit,” she added.

Theresa Roe, director of Rehabilitation Services at HaysMed, couldn’t agree more and also praised the current staff.

“Melanie and Holly take the time to get to know their patients,” Roe said. “They focus on treatment that will allow patients to get back to normal life after an injury or illness. To say they are extremely patient-centered is an understatement.”

The new equipment in the expanded department includes a Biodex Gait Training System, with the Gait Trainer 2 treadmill. These allow biofeedback and support for body weight during the training.

“This increases security and confidence during rehab of orthopedic, neurological and vestibular conditions in all age groups,” Roe said. “Our new space also allows for more strength-training equipment to enhance the sports-medicine component in our physical-therapy clinic.”

Jacobs noted that Darlene Beaumont, St. Rose physical therapist, provides treatment to Golden Belt Home Health & Hospice patients, as well as outpatient physical-therapy clients. GBHH&H is part of the St. Rose family.