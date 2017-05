MAY 11, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 14′ TANDEM AXLE TRAILER W/EXTRAS, JOHN DEERE 0 TURN, 48″ RIDING LAWNMOWER. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 3 AIR CONDITIONERS (1 LARGE, 2 SMALL). 791-7510

FOR SALE: TEAR DROP STYLE CAMPER. 445-8614

FOR SALE: BASKETBALL GOAL W/ATTACHMENT FOR USE ON THE GARAGE, 4X8 WHITE PEGBOARD 793-9402 OR 797-1402

FOR SALE: AIRCO WELDER, A-FRAME 11′ WANTED: ROLLING BASKETS. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EL EDDIE BAUER/LOADED, ALWAYS GARAGED. CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILLS, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

FOR SALE: PALLET FORKS, CUTTING TORCH SET. 727-7036

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS (9D) BLACK, MULCHING PLUG, 30 WOMEN’S PURSES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: COMMERCIAL JOHN DEERE SNOW BLOWER 32″ 18HP W/CAB, ALWAYS GARAGED. CHAMBRAY SHIRT S, NORELCO SHAVER. 923-1006

WANTED: LIVING ROOM FURNITURE, SOMEONE TO CUT LEAD. 804-3214

FOR SALE: STIHL HEDGE TRIMMER. 491-1570

FOR SALE: BRUSH GUARD FROM A 2006 FORD F150. 785-483-1234

FOR SALE: CHICKEN LIVERS & GIZZARDS. 785-387-2391

FOR SALE: 2006 & 2009 KAWASAKI DIRT BIKES, 2 TIRES 315/70/17, 1998 DODGE PU. 617-4293

FOR SALE: A & L GRAIN CART. 458-5625

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-5026

FOR SALE: FENCE BOARDS (CAN BE USED FOR CRAFTS), SEARS QUILTING FRAME. 617-6301

FOR SALE: 2000 CHEVY PU, WHITE KENMORE RANGE. 786-6965

FOR SALE: 2 SNAPPER LAWNMOWERS W/BAGS/ELECTRIC START, KITCHEN AID WHITE ELECTRIC RANGE, 2 CEILING FANS. 797-3796

FOR SALE: ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME ON ROLLERS, CHARCOAL GRILL. 603-8584

FOR SALE: 2000 GLASTRON 17-1/2′ BOAT W/ VOLVO ENGINE. 785-483-2325

FOR SALE: KITCHEN TABLE/CHINA HUTCH/4 CHAIRS/LEAF, 2011 GMC SIERRA LOTS OF EXTRAS. 797-5566

