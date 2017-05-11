Panther baseball to play at Larned tonight; softball postponed till Friday

The Great Bend Panthers and Larned Indians will be playing baseball after all today after the scheduled double header between the two teams was postponed earlier this morning.

Officials have announced that the two teams will square off for two games at Moffat Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

It will be the final regular season games for both teams in advance of Regional action that begins early next week.

You can hear games on B-104.3 the point tonight starting at 5:45 with the pre-game show.

The Great Bend Lady Panthers softball games at Hutchinson have been postponed until Friday. They will play Hutchinson and Andover in a triangular that begins at 3:00 p.m.

As for other Panther sports Thursday

“C” Baseball w/ Dodge City – cancelled; no make-up

JV/V Soccer – moved from Cavanaugh Field to Memorial Stadium

WAC Swim @ Hays – the meet is a go

WAC Track @ DC – the meet is a go