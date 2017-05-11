UPDATE: Kan. Sec. of State will help lead Trump voter fraud investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the commission to review alleged voter fraud and vote suppression in the U.S. election system (all times local):

President Donald Trump has named Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to help lead a voter fraud commission. But Kobach won’t be leaving his post in Kansas.

Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence will lead a commission to review alleged voter fraud and suppression.

But Kobach spokeswoman Samantha Poetter says he does not plan to end his term as secretary of state early. Kobach also is considered a top likely contender in the 2018 Kansas governor’s race.

Kobach championed Kansas’ tough proof of citizenship requirement as a way to keep noncitizens from voting. He has stood by Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally in November. He also advised the Trump transition team and has been ordered to turn over proposals he took to a meeting with Trump.

2:18 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has signed an executive order creating a commission to look at the public’s confidence in the integrity of the voting system.

The long-awaited panel follows Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

The commission will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Vice President Mike Pence will chair the panel, and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (KOH’-bahk) will co-chair it.

She says the group plans to complete its work with a report to the president by 2018.

——

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system. That’s according to three White House officials.

One official says Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and nationally. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details ahead of a formal announcement.

Trump has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in his 2016 campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The official says the panel will include Republicans and Democrats and include current and former state election officials.