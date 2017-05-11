SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jack Lee McMahan, 70, died, May 3, 2017, at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara, Calif. He was born March 3, 1947 in Great Bend, the son of Hubert Roy “H.R.” and Sylvia (Brown) McMahan.

Jack graduated from Great Bend High School with the class of 1965. He also attended Hutchinson Community College where he studied electronics, graduating in 1967. In 1968 Jack moved to Alameda, Calif., to begin his 20 years of service in the United States Navy reaching the rank of SSG. After his navy career he worked for the Santa Clara County engineering department of traffic light division retiring in 2003. Jack loved taking pictures, fast cars, metal detecting, coin collecting and anything electronic.

Survivors include one brother, James McMahan of Great Bend; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, May 15, 2017, at Great Bend Cemetery with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Visitation will from 3-9 p.m., Sunday May 14, 2017, with family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

