GREAT BEND — Harold D. Hudnall, 82, died May 8, 2017, at his Great Bend residence. He was born Oct. 12, 1934 at Fairport, the son of Harry and Edra Mae (Brown) Hudnall. He married Velda Marie Steinle Oct. 6, 1957, at Russell.

He began working as bookkeeper and counter salesman for Scheufler Supply Company, Russell, in 1953 and became store manager in 1959. In 1966, Harold was promoted to general manager of the American Parts System (APS) Great Bend Distribution Center and the Big A Auto Parts Company stores, which had purchased Scheufler Supply. In 1981, he supervised the building of the new 65,000-square-feet APS Distribution Center and Big A Company store, which served nearly 100 Big A stores in Kansas and surrounding states. He credited the company’s success to the Lord and the outstanding efforts and dedication of his many employees.

Mr. Hudnall was a Great Bend resident since 1967. He was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Berlin Crisis in 1962. He enjoyed playing golf and working on his 1956 Chevrolet.

Harold was a member of American Legion Argonne Post 180, served as president of Great Bend Kiwanis, Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship, and the Vintage Wheels Car Club. He served on the boards of directors of the American Red Cross, the Commission on Aging and the Great Bend Petroleum Club. Harold was a member of Faith Community Church.

Survivors include his wife, Velda Hudnall, of the home; one son, Todd Hudnall and his wife Kelly of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two daughters, Roxanne Weingartner and her husband Bill of Arvada, Colo., and Joy Sederwall and her husband Bryan of Arvada, Colo.; two sisters: Karen Jakub of Derby, and Connie Jahnke of Tucson, Ariz.; and seven grandchildren, Faith Hudnall, Luke Hudnall, Amber Lammers, Emily Rindels, Noah Sederwall, Jakan Sederwall and Jonah Sederwall. He was preceded in death by one brother, Harry “Bud” Hudnall, Jr., and one sister, Dorothy Wilson.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Faith Community Church in Great Bend, with Pastors Todd Hudnall and Sandy Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery with military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Faith Community Church or Barton Community College Foundation Harold Hudnall Scholarship Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

