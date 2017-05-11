Friday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 46. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
