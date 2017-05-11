Friday Weather

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 46. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.