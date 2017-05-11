Foiled Again

Despite the best efforts of all involved, the Great Bend Panthers and Larned Indians will not play baseball Thursday night. Officials officially called the game just after 3:00 p.m. The games will not be made up.

The double header was originally scheduled to be played in Great Bend but was cancelled early Thursday morning as 3 inches of rain fell in parts of the city. Then the schools agreed to move the game to Larned for a 6 p.m. start time but the Moffat Stadium Field was just to wet to make playable.

Great Bend ends the season with a record of 7-11. They will begin Regional tournament play on Tuesday. Larned ends the season 12-6 and will play in the 4A-DII Regional Tuesday in Hoisington.

The Great Bend Lady Panthers softball games at Hutchinson have been postponed until Friday, May 12. Instead of a triangular with Andover and Hutchinson, the outing will turn into a doubleheader against just Hutchinson. Game one is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and the broadcast will be on 104.3 FM.