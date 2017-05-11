GREAT BEND — Eleanor Katherine Witchey, 85, died May 8, 2017, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. She was born Aug. 11, 1931, at Redwing, the daughter of William H. and Eleanor M. (Hickel) Linsner. She married Albert Witchey Feb. 14, 1970, at Las Vegas, Nev. They later divorced. A recent St. John resident, coming from Klamath Falls, Ore., in 2000, Mrs. Witchey was a bookkeeper for the Ellinwood and St. John nursing homes.

Mrs. Witchey was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Altar Society and a former member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, St. John, and Golden Belt Community Concert Association. She enjoyed volunteering for the church and St. John library, crocheting, playing the piano and music.

Survivors include one sister, Gerri West of Great Bend; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, William A. Linsner, Jr., one sister Marilou Axman; and an infant son.

Altar Society will be at 1 p.m., and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Odin. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Holy Family Cemetery Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

