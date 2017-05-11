Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library up and running in Hoisington and Otis

It is official! Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is up and running in Hoisington and Otis. Thanks in large part to USD 431 and everyone who donated to the Read-A- Thon, First Kansas Bank, Wilson State Bank, and Linde, UWCK is proud that the dream of expanding the Imagination Library to these towns is now a reality.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that is largely subsidized by the Dollywood Foundation, but does require a community organization to run each local program. United Way saw the strong impact that this program has on childhood literacy, and took the helm to bring this to our children.

Each month, children who sign up that live in Hoisington or Otis, along with already established programs in Ellinwood and Larned, will receive a free book every month up until their 5th birthday. Thanks to the Dollywood Foundation, this program costs only $30 a year for every child that enrolls.

Julie Bugner-Smith, UWCK staff and Board Members are working tirelessly to also bring this to Great Bend this summer. You can be can be a part of improving childhood literacy by sponsoring a child. You can donate by going to uwck.org or by contacting our Dolly team members Mark Mingenback, Regan Reif, Cole Reif, or Julie Bugner-Smith to become a sponsor.

In conjunction with the kickoff, a special event will held at the Hoisington Public Library Thursday, May 11 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Those that show up will have a chance to meet “Hoisington’s Dolly,” enjoy refreshments, crafts, and sign children up for the Imagination Library.