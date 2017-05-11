Cop Shop (5/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/10)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:14 p.m. a two-vehicle minor accident was reported at 288 N. Washington Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:46 p.m. Loretta E. Phillips-Broughman was arrested at 2300 24th Street on a SGDC warrant for forgery and a CSDC warrant for contempt.

5/11

Fire

At 4:10 a.m. tank batteries were on fire due to lightening at NE 130 Avenue & NE 140 Road in Claflin. Still attempting to locate an owner.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/10)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:53 a.m. an accident was reported at 3821 10th Street.

At 7:54 a.m. an accident was reported at 3909 10th Street.

At 9:12 a.m. an accident was reported at 2716 24th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:49 a.m. reports of a window broken out on a vehicle at 4217 10th Street were made.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:59 a.m. theft of items from the property at 1300 Park Avenue was reported.

Criminal Damage

At 11:07 a.m. damage to a vehicle was reported at 1305 Patton Road.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 1:18 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1515 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:27 p.m. Marmie Chrysler, 1724 10th Street, reported three vehicles being keyed.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1515 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:23 p.m. an officer arrested Thomas Coe in the 2200 block of Railroad Avenue on a Barton County warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:56 p.m. an accident was reported at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:12 p.m. an officer arrested Amber Shuler at 5th Street & Chestnut Street on an Ellinwood Municipal warrant.

5/11

Theft

At 7:44 a.m. a theft was reported at 1723 Heizer Street.