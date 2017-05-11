Barton women’s tennis places 9th at Nationals, best since 2008

A tremendous season came to an end Wednesday in Tucson, Arizona, as the No. 1 doubles team of Neus Torregrosa and Idah Longwe of the Barton Community College women’s tennis team had their nine match win streak snapped 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinal round of the NJCAA Division I National Tennis Championships held at the Reffkin Tennis Center.

The run through the tournament by the duo, Longwe’s quarterfinal single match, and nine opening day victories for the Lady Cougars left Barton in ninth place of the national standings as the Kansas van exited the city with one final day of competition left. The finish is the highest for Head Coach Lyle Stickney and the Barton women’s squad since matching the feat of the 2008 team led by Barton Hall of Fame inductee Sydney Bwalya.

Coming off their Tuesday upset of the No. 4 ranked doubles team, Barton was faced Wednesday afternoon by the No. 2 ranked team of Kokoro Chishaki and Anita Detlava of St. Petersburg College for the right to play in the championship match. Getting down 4-0 in the first set, Torregrosa and Longwe won consecutive games before dropping the next two in falling 6-2. Settling the ship in the second set, Barton went game-for-game with the Florida duo through the first ten games before the Titans were able to break serve for a 7-5 victory.

The loss not only ended the Barton career of Longwe, but ended a nine match win streak for the Torregrosa/Longwe duo leaving the 2017 Region VI Champions the memory of a 17-7 season which included their No. 7 national ranking and the top-four finish at the national championships.

The Lady Cougars also garnered a couple of special awards during the week as Torregrosa picked up two prestigious honors. During the annual tennis banquet held on Tuesday, the freshman from Alaro, Spain, received the ITA District III “Rookie of the Year” award. Exiting the court from the semifinal loss, Torregrosa was presented after an overwhelming vote count with the prestigious NJCAA “Jovana Vasic Spirit of Competition” Award for her fair play, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit. The annual award presented in memory of St. Petersburg College standout Jovana Vasic, is nominated, evaluated, and selected by coaches and officials at the championship tournament.

Barton day four doubles results:

No. 1 Doubles: No. 2 Kokoro Chishaki and Anita Detlava, St. Petersburg College, def. No. 7 Neus Torregrosa/Idah Longwe 6-2, 7-5

Team Standings after Day 4:

Team – TOTAL POINTS

1st = Tyler Junior College – 42 Points

2nd = Miami College – 41 Points

3rd = St. Petersburg College – 32 Points

4th = Broward College – 30 Points

4th = Seward County Community College – 30 Points

6th = Seminole State College Oklahoma – 26.5 Points

7th = Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College – 24 Points

8th = Mesa Community College – 23.5 Points

9th = Barton Community College – 21 Points

9th = Marion Military Institute – 21 Points

11th = Cowley County Community College – 19.5 Points

12th = Collin College – 18 Points

13th = North Central Texas College – 15 Points

14th = Snead State Community College – 14 Points

15th = Central Alabama Community College – 13 Points

15th = Mississippi Gulf Coast CC – 13 Points

17th = Eastern Arizona College – 11 Points

18th = Lewis and Clark Community College – 10 Points

19th = Meridian Community College – 9 Points

20th = Jones County Junior College – 8.5 Points

21st = New Mexico Military Institute – 7 Points

22nd = Pima Community College – 5.5 Points

23rd = Hillsborough Community College – 5 Points

24th = College of DuPage – 3 Points

24th = Waubonsee Community College – 3 Points

26th = Paradise Valley Community College – 2.5 Points

27th = Jacksonville College – 0.5 Points

28th = Moraine Valley Community College – 0 Points