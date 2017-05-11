Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/10)

BOOKED: Tyler Marvin of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300.00 cash or 48 hour OR. BCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 cash.

BOOKED: Daniel Galze of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Rebecca Dawson of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for aid & abet battery, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Evelyn King of Larned on Barton County District Court case for driving while revoked, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Thomas Coe of Great Bend on a Barton County warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $328.00 cash only, must be posted by defendent.

BOOKED: Amber Shuler of Great Bend on EMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $35.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Lorreta Phillips of Great Bend on Sedgwick County District Court warrant for forgery, bond is set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S. Chase County Court warrant for contempt, bond is set in lieu of $750.00 cash only.

RELEASED: Louis Linares of Larned on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bonded $100.00 cash.

RELEASED: Rebecca Dawson of Wichita on Barton County District Court for aid & abet battery after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond. BCDC warrant for battery DV after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Evelyn King of Larned on Barton County District Court case for driving while revoked after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Kimberly Jackson on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Amber Shuler of Great Bend posted a $35.50 cash bond on EMC case for contempt of court.