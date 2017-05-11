** These are the area rainfall totals reported by Eagle Radio listeners throughout the Golden Belt. If you would like to report your rainfall total, e-mail dakota.tucker@eagleradio.net or call 620-792-2479 between 8 and 9 a.m. the morning after rainfall occurs. Please let us know your location along with the amount of rain you received.

Eagle Media Center-Great Bend: 3.90

Charles Austin – 3 miles North of Alexander: 3.00

Jerry Morganstern – Hoisington: 1.30

Don Mie – North Susank: .35

Rose Dietz – Redwing: 1.12

Red Maier – NW Ellinwood: 1.50

Irv Gotsche – Quail Creek Great Bend: 1.44

Great Bend COOP Test Plot – West 10th St.: 1.35

Marvin Schneider – South of Rush Center: .90

Bissell Point: 3.90

Bill @ 27th & Williams Great Bend: 3.10

Doug Panning – 2 miles East of Ellinwood: 2.20