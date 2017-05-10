Thursday Weather

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 62. North northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday
Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
