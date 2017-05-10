Thursday Weather

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 62. North northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.