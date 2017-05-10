Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show,” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Dr. Mark Judd from 20/20 Optix in Great Bend who once again will discuss health and nutrition and his own weight loss journey that has seen him lose 70 pounds.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Is there a battle brewing between dairy and cotton over the next Farm Bill? Mike will talk about it with House Ag Committee ranking member Collin Peterson.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schnieder.

11:30-4P Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-10P NBA Playoffs – Game 6 – San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets

10P-Mid ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”