Police ask for help to locate suspect; Kan. man critically wounded

RENO COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect.

Just before 1:30a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 700 block E 7th Street in Hutchinson after report of a shooting, according to a media release.

When officers arrived they contacted the victim, Jesus Faudoa, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives are looking for a Hispanic male identified 26-year-old Maique Rodriguez, AKA Miguel Rodriguez Faudoa in connection with the shooting..

Rodriguez was last seen driving a blue single cab 2008 GMC Sierra with Kansas Sedgwick County tag 934JZL

Police advised the public if Rodriguez is located, do not approach him, and please call 911.