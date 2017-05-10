New real estate group launches in Great Bend

A new real estate brokerage in Great Bend known as MPIRE Realty Group announced its launch late last week. Licensed realtor Aaron Andrews brings over 12 years of experience in banking, finance, and real estate and will be leading the sales team for the new enterprise.

“My partners and I are committed to creating an agency where every client gets exceptional service from agents who work hard to collaborate internally and externally,” Andrews says. “We are excited about using the latest technology to improve the way people shop for homes in a digital world.”

MPIRE Realty Group will offer all types of residential and commercial real estate transactions, but specializing in coaching clients through the processes of buying and selling a home.

“We want to be the best in the business, and we plan to do that by offering advice and expertise when it’s needed,” Andrews says. “Education will be a key part of our core values, especially with first time homebuyers. We want to help them learn about home buying, home ownership, maintenance, and real estate investments which will be a huge advantage to our clients.”

Andrews is a 2000 graduate of Great Bend High School, and a 2005 graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. He and his wife, Jenna, live in Great Bend with their 6-month old son.

About MPIRE Companies

Based in Great Bend, there are several different and independent companies connected to the MPIRE brand, including MPIRE Properties, MPIRE Improvements, and now MPIRE Realty Group. All three entities are independent, but serve the housing industry from start to finish, from renting and leasing to buying and home improvement.