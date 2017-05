MAY 10, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: AIRCO WELDER. WANTED: ROLLING BASKET FOR FARM EQUIPMENT, TANDEM AXLE CAR TRAILER 7′. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2 ROCKER/SWIVEL CHAIRS (NEW), COFFEE TABLE, END TABLE. 639-2492

FREE: 5′ & 6′ MIRRORS 727-7036

FOR SALE: DOUBLE BED. WANTED: LIVING ROOM FURNITURE. 804-3214

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE WALL PHONE. 615-0249

FOR SALE: SQUIRREL CAGE FAN, COMMERCIAL MOP BUCKET W/MOP HANDLE, HOMEMADE MONKEY DOLLS. 923-1006

FOR SALE: CHINA HUTCH, MATCHING TABLE W/4 CHAIRS/LEAF, 2011 GMC SIERRA 1500 4X4 CC V8, 797-5566

FOR SALE: 10-12 PCS GALVANIZED 2″ PIPE. 868-1016

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-6486

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS (9D), MULCHING PLUG, 3 COMPUTER KEYBOARDS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 1967 112 RIDING MOWER W/38″ 785-650-1707

FOR SALE: 2014 POLARIS RANGER, KITCHEN APPLIANCES (BLACK). 785-810-8230

WANTED: GAS OR PELLET GRILL. 786-1997

FOR SALE: LARGE BOX BAVARIAN SILVERWARE. WANTED: FOOT MASSAGER. 653-2931

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER 4X4 LOADED/UPDATES, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

FOR SALE: 2 SNAPPER LAWNMOWERS W/BAGS, ELEC START, KITCHEN AID ELECTRIC RANGE, 2 CEILING FANS. 797-3796

FOR SALE. 8 36X80 STORM DOORS, BABY BOUNCER, BABY WALKER, PUZZLES. 617-9083

FOR SALE: 1970 MERCEDES BENZ 300 D TURBO, 4 DOOR W/UPDATES. 786-4951

WANTED: NEWER ADULT TRICYCLE. 793-9380

WANTED: ELECTRIC SIGN “OPEN SIGN”. 792-9914

FOR SALE: 2 RECEIVER HITCHES 1988/2007, RIGID PIPE VISE. 791-7841

FOR SALE: 2 VICTROLA STEREOS W/TURN TABLE & RADIO, OCTAGON COFFEE TABLE. 617-5136

FOR SALE: 150 CU. FT. GAS CYLINDER OR TRADE FOR A 32″ OR 36″ EXTERIOR DOOR OR MAG DRILL. 785-259-2138

FOR SALE: DRONE, KIRBY VACUUM, 40″ SONY FLAT SCREEN TV. 639-2934

FOR SALE: 4’X8′ PEGBOARD WHITE IN COLOR. BASKETBALL GOAL W/BACKBOARD AND AN ATTACHMENT TO MOUNT IT ON THE GARAGE. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 793-9402 OR 797-1402

