Liberal takes two from Great Bend

The Liberal Redskins scored early and often Tuesday as they sweep a double header from the Great Bend Panthers 11-1 and 14-2.

In game 1, Liberal scored in every inning as they cruised to the 11-1 victory that ended after 6-innings.

Game 2 was tied 0-0 until the Redskins blew it open by scoring 9 runs in the 3rd and 5 more in the 4th. The Panthers scored 2 runs in the 4th but couldn’t prevent the game ending after just 5 innings in a 14-2 defeat.

Great Bend (7-11) will close out the regular season Thursday at home against Larned. The Indians are 12-6 after sweeping a double header with Lyons Tuesday.

You can hear Thursday’s double header starting at 3:45 with the pre-game show on B-104.3.

Great Bend Lady Panther softball at Hutchinson will air Thursday on Hits 106.9 and will also begin at 3:45.