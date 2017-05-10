Great Bend seniors receive graduating gift from the school district

The Great Bend school district continues to expand their technology outreach with more Chromebooks, or laptops.

USD 428 currently provides a Chromebook to each student from grades 6th through 12th. The next bulk purchase will provide a one-to-one, Chromebook-to-student ratio for fourth and fifth grades.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says the laptop purchases have made learning and teaching much easier.

Each Chromebook costs $242 and the school district will buy 475 more for the Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School rotation. Only 225 Chromebooks will need to be purchased to make sure all fourth and fifth graders have their own device.

Thexton says damage to the laptops has been minimal.

The total cost for the 700 Chromebooks and carts to hold the devices is $182,000. The current rotation allows students to get new and upgraded Chromebooks in seventh grade and when they enter their sophomore year.

The USD 428 Board of Education decided that seniors are allowed to keep their three-year-old Chromebooks after they graduate.

The Great Bend High School graduation commencement is Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.