Cop Shop (5/9)

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/9)
Chest Pain
At 12:43 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3714 Lakin Avenue.
Sick Person
At 2:11 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 711 Morphy Street.
Criminal Damage
At 9:16 a.m. Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue, reported criminal damage.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:29 a.m. Heather Battaglear reports Tim Konrade stealing items from her residence at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 805. Total loss was $310.00.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:12 a.m. an unknown hit and run driver was traveling south on Maple and struck a legally parked 1999 Ford Mustang on the east side of the roadway.
Criminal Damage
At 3:46 p.m. Great Bend Recreation Commission, 2715 18th Street, reported someone shooting off a fire extinguisher.
Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest
At 3:58 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1206 Odell Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 4:39 p.m. an officer arrested Zachary Schwartz at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County warrant.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:06 p.m. Monica Salcido was backing south on private property and struck a legally parked 2008 GMC Sierra at 14 3rd Street.
Theft
At 9:56 p.m. Golden Belt Cinema 6, 1222 Kansas Avenue, reported the theft of a cell phone.
