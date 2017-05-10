Cop Shop (5/9)

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/9)

Chest Pain

At 12:43 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3714 Lakin Avenue.

Sick Person

At 2:11 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 711 Morphy Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:16 a.m. Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue, reported criminal damage.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:29 a.m. Heather Battaglear reports Tim Konrade stealing items from her residence at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 805. Total loss was $310.00.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:12 a.m. an unknown hit and run driver was traveling south on Maple and struck a legally parked 1999 Ford Mustang on the east side of the roadway.

Criminal Damage

At 3:46 p.m. Great Bend Recreation Commission, 2715 18th Street, reported someone shooting off a fire extinguisher.

Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest

At 3:58 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1206 Odell Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:39 p.m. an officer arrested Zachary Schwartz at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:06 p.m. Monica Salcido was backing south on private property and struck a legally parked 2008 GMC Sierra at 14 3rd Street.

Theft

At 9:56 p.m. Golden Belt Cinema 6, 1222 Kansas Avenue, reported the theft of a cell phone.