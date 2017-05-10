Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/9)

BOOKED: Larry Thiel of Timkin for RHDC case of theft, burglary, criminal damage to property, bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Louis Linares of Larned on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Zachary Schwartz of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Christopher M. Toedtli to Rush County for transport to Ellis County for their hold. Toedtle has received an OR bond through Rush County.

RELEASED: Amber M. Reynolds on Ellinwood Municipal Court case with a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Brandon Pangburn of Salina on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence in full.