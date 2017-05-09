Wednesday Weather

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
