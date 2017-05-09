Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.