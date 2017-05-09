Township faces a big drop in revenue after Barton Community College wins tax appeal

Barton Community College will get a tax reduction of $41,698 after winning an appeal to the Kansas State Board of Tax Appeals. Over 98 percent, or $40,994, of the reduction is for an exemption for Camp Aldrich.

According to Barton County Clerk Donna Zimmerman that lost revenue will really affect Logan Township who will have $5,812 less to work with in the future.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ZIMMERMAN-APPEAL.mp3

Zimmerman informed commissioners about the tax and valuation exemption. None of the commissioners were happy about the situation but since it was appealed to the state, there is not much they can do.

Commissioner Alicia Straub mentioned the services that Logan Township provides Camp Aldrich.

Alicia Straub Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/STRAUB-OF-IT.mp3

Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz asked Zimmerman if the college could work out a deal with Logan Township.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/SCHARTZ-DO-THAT.mp3

The school paid the taxes on the facility in the past, but after the dining hall was rebuilt and expanded following the 2014 fire, the valuation on the property increased significantly which also raised the taxes.

Barton will use any revenue raised from hosting events to maintain Camp Aldrich and pay for utilities.