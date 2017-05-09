Region 6 Baseball Tourney Schedule

NJCAA Central District Baseball Championship, Lawrence Dumont Stadium, Wichita KS

May 12-16

Friday, May 12

Gm 1 10AM – Barton (42-16) vs (39-20) Neosho County

Gm 2 1PM – Fort Scott (37-22) vs (39-16) Cowley

Gm 3 4PM – Hutchinson (45-11) vs (40-19) Kansas City KS

Gm 4 7PM – Johnson County (44-14) vs (38-17-1) Dodge City

Saturday, May 13

Gm 5 10AM – Barton/Neosho County Loser vs Fort Scott/Cowley Loser

Gm 6 1PM – Hutchinson/Kansas City KS Loser vs Dodge City vs Johnson County Loser

Gm 7 4PM – Barton/Neosho County Winner vs Fort Scott/Cowley Winner

Gm 8 7PM – Hutchinson/Kansas City KS Winner vs Dodge City/Johnson County Winner