Region 6 Baseball Tourney Schedule

NJCAA Central District Baseball Championship, Lawrence Dumont Stadium, Wichita KS
May 12-16
Friday, May 12
Gm 1 10AM – Barton (42-16) vs (39-20) Neosho County
Gm 2 1PM – Fort Scott (37-22) vs (39-16) Cowley
Gm 3 4PM – Hutchinson (45-11) vs (40-19) Kansas City KS
Gm 4 7PM – Johnson County (44-14) vs (38-17-1) Dodge City
Saturday, May 13
Gm 5 10AM – Barton/Neosho County Loser vs Fort Scott/Cowley Loser
Gm 6 1PM – Hutchinson/Kansas City KS Loser vs Dodge City vs Johnson County Loser
Gm 7 4PM – Barton/Neosho County Winner vs Fort Scott/Cowley Winner
Gm 8 7PM – Hutchinson/Kansas City KS Winner vs Dodge City/Johnson County Winner
Leave a Reply