Police: 1 dead after pickup hits a tree

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

An unidentified man in a pickup was southbound in the 600 Block of north Rock Road in Wichita, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Tuesday’s police briefing.

The vehicle crossed over to the opposite lanes of traffic, left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was the only occupant of the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Woodrow.

Name of the victim was not released.