Officials still working to determine cause of Ellsworth Co. mill fire

ELLSWORTH COUNTY – Fire officials continue working to determine the cause of a fire Sunday at an old, abandoned mill, 720 26th Street in Wilson.

The preliminary investigation indicates the cause is still undetermined, according to a media release from the city.

Just after 2p.m. fire crews were dispatched to report of the fire, according to Ellsworth County Director of Emergency Management Keith Haberer.

In addition to fighting the fire, crews and local residents sprayed down nearby homes to prevent the spread of the blaze.

There were no injuries.

The mill was over 100-years old and had not been used in over 15-years, according to Haberer.