MAY 9, 2017

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 265/70/17, TRACTOR TIRE, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: ICE CREAM PARLOR TABLE & 5 CHAIRS, VINTAGE CHAIRS. WANTED: CORNER WOODEN SHELF. 617-5136

FOR SALE: 4X8 PEG BOARD. 793-9402 OR 797-1402

FOR SALE: 25 FOLDING CHAIRS, TRACTOR WHEEL WEIGHTS. 586-8009

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-4311

WANTED: SHEEP SHEARER (10 SHEEP). 923-5356

FOR SALE: 2 SNAPPER LAWNMOWER, KITCHEN AID ELECTRIC RANGE, 2 CEILING FANS. 797-3796

FOR SALE: TROY BUILT 38″ RIDING MOWER, MOWER PARTS. 797-0653

FOR SALE 10/12 PCS GALVANIZED PIPE. 868-1016

FOR SALE: 2000 CHEVY LONG BED PU, KITCHEN RANGE (WHITE). 786-6965

FOR SALE: AIRCO WELDER. WANTED: ROLLING BASKETS FOR FARM MACHINERY, CAR TRAILER. 653-4913

FOR SALE: DOLL COLLECTION. 792-5862

WANTED: DECKING WOOD. 617-3833

WANTED: HOUSE FOR RENT. 639-2361

WANTED: ELECTRIC FOOT MASSAGE. 653-2931

FOR SALE: 1941 9N FORD TRACTOR, 1984 L3 GLEANER COMBINE. 458-5625

FOR SALE: DIABETIC FOOD FOR A DOG. WANTED: 36″ STORM DOOR. 617-7473

FOR SALE: 1998 DODGE RAM 4WD PU, 2006 & 2009 KAWASAKI DIRT BIKES, 2 TRUCK TIRES 315/70/15. TIRES ARE ON HEIZER. 617-4293

FREE: PURPLE MARTIN HOUSE W/EXTRAS. 285-3863

FREE: ELECTRIC WHEEL CHAIR. (MUST PICK-UP) 792-3011

WANTED: KITCHEN CABINETS. 603-6459

FOR SALE: 1967 112 JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER 30″. 785-650-1707

FOR SALE: MEN’S SHIRT (M)NEW, KC ROYAL MENS T (M), WEEDEATER TRIMMER. 792-6141

FOR SALE: STERNS & FOSTER KINGS SIZE MATTRESS PILLOW TOP. 680-0856

FOR SALE: 18 CU. FT. REFRIGERATOR, CHILDS OAK TABLE & CHAIRS, BUG SHIELD FOR A 99/2006 GMC . 617-3180

