How Great Bend is financially gaining from the transload facility and looking for more

With over $7 million invested into the project, the City of Great Bend along with its partners are trying to get the most out of the Great Bend Transload Facility west of town.
A large manufacturer decided to store wind turbine components at the 30-acre facility near Great Bend Municipal Airport in January. As of last week, Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters tells us there are over 520 wind component pieces at the shipping hub.
Jan Peters Audio
Being one of two cities selected out of 111 applications and receiving $3 million from the Kansas Department of Transportation to back the project, Great Bend is still learning the facility’s possibilities.
Peters says the economic impact for the city is a trickle-down effect. Many people have stayed in hotels, gone to restaurants, and filled their vehicles with fuel in town because of the transload facility. On top of that, the city is taking advantage of the money gained from leasing the ground.
Jan Peters Audio
Belger Cartage Service is based out of Kansas City, Missouri with offices in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The crane service business is eyeing Great Bend as a location for a new store because of the transload facility.
Because of weather and construction delays, the official ribbon cutting for the shipping hub has been rescheduled for June 29 at 11 a.m.
Comments
charles says
Where do they buy their fuel?? There are no truck stops in GB
Quagmire says
Trying to candy coat a turd. HOW MANY JOBS WERE CREATED?
SIMPLE QUESTION.
NOT MANY!
Tim says
Answer, none, and is a huge eye sore west of town
Retired says
This article is bogus . What did we learn , nothing .
Retired says
No answers to the question .
