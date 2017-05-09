Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Edna Nuss, 91, died May 7, 2017, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born October 4, 1925, in Susank, Kansas, the daughter of George Jacob and Anna Marie (Daubert) Maier.

Edna was a lifetime resident of Barton County. For 25 years she worked as a custodian for Barton County Community College, retiring on October 6, 1994.

She was a member of Emmanual Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary #7428.

A beloved grandmother, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to quilt and crochet and made quilts for each child, grandchild, and great grandchild. She was an avid gardener with an amazing green thumb. She loved spending time in her yard and it had to be just perfect.

On February 17, 1947, she married Milton Marvin Nuss in Milberger, Kansas. He died April 2, 1987.

Survivors include: children, Sandy Brown of Russell, Gary Nuss & wife Janet of Silver Creek, Wash., Warren Nuss and wife Sheila of Great Bend, and Pamela Aldrich and husband Troy of LaCrosse; sisters, Leona Slankard of Andover and Eleanora Postlethwaite of Great Bend; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Richard Nuss; brothers, Sam, Edward, David and Emil Maier; and sisters, Alma Stewart, Hilda Jones, and Martha Bender; and a son-in-law John Brown.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hoisington. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids or her granddaughter’s animal rescue, Lucky 13 Rescue, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.