Cop Shop (5/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/8)

Traffic Arrest

At 5:15 p.m. a traffic arrest was executed at MM 218 on E. US 56 Highway.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:01 p.m. Kimberly Y. Jackson was arrested on a BTDC warrant for FTA at 5501 9th Street Lot 61.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/8)

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:36 a.m. EMS was called at 2508 Zarah Dr.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:57 a.m. Spencer Wolfkill was arrested at 1217 Williams for a warrant.

Criminal Damage

At 10:48 a.m. a report of someone damaging the tires on his vehicle at 2900 25th Street was made.

Theft

At 11:38 a.m. Edward Zuniga reports someone stealing his Trek bicycle from his yard at 321 Locust Street. Total loss was $400.00.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:32 p.m. an officer arrested Kenneth Gray at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County warrant.

Injury Accident

At 1:01 p.m. Kristin Roat was north in the 1400 block of Main and struck Richard Barnes from behind who was also northbound.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 1811 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:22 p.m. a report of someone damaging his car at 1033 Adams Street C was made.

At 6:42 p.m. reports of juveniles breaking items in the alley at 1036 Madison were made.

At 6:54 p.m. a juvenile complaint was taken at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 2920 10th Street.

5/9

Chest Pain

At 12:43 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3714 Lakin Avenue.

Sick Person

At 2:11 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 711 Morphy Street.