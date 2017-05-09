Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/8)

BOOKED: Cameron Ruppe of Ellinwood on BTDC for battery DV, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Marcus Miller from Great Bend on GBMC warrant for FTA, bond set in lieu of $500.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Christopher Toedtli of La Crosse on Rush County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $25,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Spencer Wolfkill of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $907.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $647.50 cash only.
BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases for probation violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Juvenile of Hoisington on Barton District Court case for battery LEO.
BOOKED: Kimberly Jackson on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300.00 or a 48-hour OR bond.
BOOKED: Amber Reynolds of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Babcock of Chase on warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $2,058.00 cash only.
RELEASED: Cameron Ruppe of Ellinwood on BTDC for battery DV after posting through A-1 Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Marcus Miller of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after being released per Judge Pike of the Great Bend Municipal Court.
RELEASED: Perri Pribble of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence after serving her sanction.
RELEASED: Brian Franklin of Hutchinson on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants after being released per Judge Pike of the GBMC.
RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for battery, she was released to JJA.
Leave a Reply