Barton County Commissioners discuss funding Sunflower more

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved allocating $15,000 to Sunflower Diversified Services Early Childhood Intervention Program. The program provides serves in Barton, Rush, Rice, Pawnee, and Stafford counties.

Former Sunflower Director Jim Johnson spoke on Sunflower’s behalf at Monday’s Commission meeting. Johnson said a year ago the organization provided intervention services for 249 infants and toddlers, 129 of which were from Barton County.

Commissioners seemed surprised when Don Davis asked Johnson about the funding levels for the other four counties.

Commissioner Alicia Straub felt like Barton County should look into funding the program more in the future.

Sunflower’s Early Childhood Intervention Program provides individualized services to children ages birth to three years with a developmental delay or disability.