Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.