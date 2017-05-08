Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
