Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include Dr. Kurt Williams from Central Kansas Dentistry in Ellsworth.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Is it time to replant? Mike will get advice from Dr. Gary Schnitkey of the University of Illinois.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12P “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include USD 428 Superintendent Kris Thexton who will talk about upcoming Summer Projects.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-10:00 Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays

10:00-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”