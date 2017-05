Kansas Wesleyan and Oklahoma Wesleyan have captured KCAC Softball and Baseball Championships at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Kansas Wesleyan wrapped up the softball title Sunday by beating Tabor 2-0 in the championship game. Tabor had beaten Ottawa 1-0 earlier Sunday to reach the title game.

Oklahoma Wesleyan has claimed the baseball championship by beating the Tabor Bluejays 11-3 Sunday. Tabor had reached the championship game thanks to a 14-9 win over Sterling on Saturday.