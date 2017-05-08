Kan. woman jailed for drug possession, harboring juvenile runaway

HODGEMAN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Hodgeman County are investigating two suspects on drug and other charges.

On Friday, the Manager of Horse Thief Reservoir contacted the sheriff’s office about suspicious activity at one of the shower houses.

Deputies made contact with 2 individuals. An investigation began and was believed the one was a juvenile runaway from another state, according to a media release.

The woman was going to follow officers to the Sheriff’s office with the male juvenile.

Before deputies left the lake Undersheriff Channell observed an odor of marijuana coming from the bathhouse they were using.

The vehicle was stopped and consent was denied. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and a large amount narcotics and Paraphernalia were seized.

Deputies identified the woman as Hodgeman County resident Amber Waterhouse.

She was arrested and placed in jail for harboring a juvenile runaway, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and contributing to a minor.

Waterhouse bond was set at $25,000. Waterhouse has not been formally charged and is innocent until proven guilty.