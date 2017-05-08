Jury: Man guilty of trying to kill Kansas sheriff’s deputy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been found guilty of trying to kill a Wyandotte County, Kansas, deputy sheriff.

Charles Bowser was convicted Monday of attempted capital murder, a charge that carries a life sentence. Two other men were convicted last year in the same case.

Jurors also found Bowser guilty of several aggravated battery and aggravated robbery counts.

Deputy Scott Wood was inside a convenience store in Kansas City, Kansas, on March 4, 2015, when three armed robbers jumped him and took his gun. He was shot multiple times but was able to radio for help before being shot in the face. He survived.

Prosecutors say the three men committed a string of robberies in Kansas and Missouri before the attack on Wood.